BRISTOL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are looking for 81-year-old George Titus.

Police say Titus was last known to be in the Philadelphia area on May 24 at approx. 1:00 P.M. He is driving a 2005 Silver Toyota Corolla, bearing PA registration JZT7959.

Titus is a white male described as 6ft 5in with gray/balding hair and blue eyes. Police believe Titus may be at special risk of harm or injury and may be confused.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Titus is asked to contact police immediately by calling 911 or Bristol Twp PD at 215-785-4040.