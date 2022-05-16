SOUTH COATESVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Pennsylvania woman.

State Police say 32-year-old Laura Pearce was last seen on the first block of Bay Street in South Coatesville Borough on May 14 around 10 p.m.

Peace is 4’9 with brown hair, green eyes, and may have a zebra print bag with her.

Police say Peace is believed to be at risk of harm or injury, and may possibly be confused.

Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police at 610-486-6280.