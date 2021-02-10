State police offering $10,000 reward for information that solves missing person case

BLAIR, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State police are offering a $10,000 reward for information that solves the case of missing person, Fawn Marie Mountain.

Investigations revealed the last time Fawn was seen was in November of 2012 at her residence, located on Binks Mill Court, Claysburg, Greensfield Township, Blair County, PA.

At the time of her disappearance, Mountain was 25 years old and described as 5’2”, weighing 105 lbs., blue eyes, and brown hair which was dyed auburn.

Mountain was also was known to have a large tattoo on her back described as angel wings with the words “RIP Kaydin.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Troop G – Hollidaysburg at 814-696-6100 and speak to Tpr. Martini or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll-Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online by clicking here.