State police: Over 600 DUI arrests over July 4 holiday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – State troopers arrested 607 people for driving under the influence and cited 12,218 for speeding during the five-day Independence Day holiday, Pennsylvania State Police said.

Troopers also cited 919 people for not wearing seatbelts and issued 294 citations to drivers for failing to secure children in safety seats from July 3-7.

Nine people lost their lives in crashes investigated by state police. Alcohol was cited as a factor in one fatal collision.

Troopers responded to a 975 crashes in which 287 people were injured.

During a three-day holiday period last year, three people were killed and 146 were injured in 581 crashes investigated by the Pennsylvania State Police.