State police provide guidance for sale of ‘ghost gun’ frames

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – The Pennsylvania State Police are providing guidance to gun dealers about how to perform background checks for selling partially manufactured gun frames that can be readily converted into firearms.

The police agency told dealers Thursday they must call the background check system now and can’t simply use the online system.

Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro last month issued a legal opinion that the 80% receivers, also known as unassembled “ghost guns,” are firearms under state law.

A lawyer for plaintiffs suing to challenge the policy says it’s not clear what qualifies as a partially manufactured frame or receiver. He says that’s a particular problem because of the potential criminal penalties for violations.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.