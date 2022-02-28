HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A citizen advisory commission wants Pennsylvania State Police to have an outside agency investigate when troopers injure or kill someone, but PSP is pushing the issue onto lawmakers.

Monday was the first meeting of the commission since it recommended 18 changes last year. 10 have already been implemented. One recommendation that hasn’t is when it comes to PSP policing itself.

The Pennsylvania State Law enforcement citizen Advisory Commission was established by the governor in 2020 to bring transparency and reform to policing.

In December, the commission sent recommendations to the Pennsylvania State Police.

“In total, the department has agreed to take corrective action and/or sufficiently explain why it could not act or require further evaluation on all 18 of the commission’s recommendations,” said Sha Brown, chairman of the Pennsylvania State Law Enforcement Citizen Advisory Commission and deputy state inspector general for law enforcement oversight.

When it comes to troopers killing or injuring someone, some commissioners say there can’t be impartiality when PSP investigates its own.

“This is inherently a system that is rife with conflict of interest and possible outright unfairness,” said Commissioner Spero Lappas.

The recommendation is for those criminal investigations to be looked at by an outside agency.

“If I was another district attorney from another county or the AG’s office, which would be ideal, that would be more independent than someone who works hand in hand with those officers daily,” said Commissioner Keir Bradford-Grey.

State police say state law prohibits the attorney general from investigating unless a district attorney asks for assistance. Lappas says state police could easily request that.

“They could agree to follow our recommendations tomorrow if they chose to do that,” Lappas said. “Their position is that these recommendations cannot be implemented, essentially, because they’re the only agency that has to know how to conduct these investigations.”

Civil rights attorney Devon Jacob agrees.

“As long as there’s a referral there’s absolutely no reason the outside agency of the Attorney General’s Office can’t step in. It’s completely not true that the legislature must act in order for this to happen,” Jacob said.

The advisory commission does just that, advise, so if any concrete action is to be taken, it will be up to an executive order from the governor or legislative action.

There is a bill in the state Senate proposed by Sen. Art Haywood that would require an independent investigation of any officer-involved deadly force incident. It has yet to receive a hearing from the Law and Justice committee.