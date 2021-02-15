State Police searching for burglar who tied 80-year-old woman to chair with duct tape

DELAWARE, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a man who forcefully entered an 80-year-old woman’s house armed with a hammer and bound her to a chair with duct tape.

Christopher Dougherty, 45, removed approximately $1,150 USC, the victim’s cellphone, car keys and fled the scene in a red 2002 Buick Century, with PA registration HYH-3785.

According to police, Dougherty is the adopted son of the victim and may have ties to Aston, Pa., Chester, Pa., and others.

If seen please call 911 and do not approach. Dougherty was described by the victim as having violent tendencies.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Dougherty are asked to call Troop K – Media at 610-558-7080 and speak to Trooper Matthew Smith or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll-Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online by clicking here.