State police searching for missing endangered person

HARRISBURG, Pa, (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police have issued a missing endangered alert for Godfrey Paul.

The 86-year-old is described as a white male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 180 lbs., gray hair, blue eyes, wearing navy blue coat, blue striped flannel shirt, blue jeans, tan sneakers.

Paul is operating a 2010 gold Ford Escape XLT, with Pennsylvania registration PZ646D.

Paul was last seen in the area of Short Lane, Allen Township, Lehigh County on March 2, 2021 at approximately 5:00 am.

Police believe Paul may be at special risk of harm or injury, or may be confused.

Anyone with information on Paul is asked to contact police immediately by calling 911 or the Pennsylvania State Police Bethlehem at 610-861-2026.