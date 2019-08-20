State police seek donated horses for mounted patrols

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania State Police is asking the community for donations of horses for its mounted patrol unit.

State police rely on donations to keep 28 horses at the Pennsylvania State Police Academy in Hershey.

The horses are used for searches, crowd control, security, and patrol of remote areas. They also participate in parades, demonstrations and other community events.

Donated horses must be geldings between the ages of 5 and 15 years old and stand between 16 and 18 hands tall. Draft and draft-crosses are the preferred breed.

The animals must have quiet, sound dispositions and be free of serious stable vices.

Horses will be accepted on a 120-day trial basis to determine their suitability. A veterinary examination will also be performed.

Upon retirement, state police horses are first offered back to their original owners. The department finds them suitable homes if the original owners are unwilling or unable to accept the animals.

To arrange a donation or for more information, contact Corporal Carrie Neidigh at 717-533-3463 or cneidigh@pa.gov.