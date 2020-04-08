State Police seize over $11 million in illegal drugs in the first quarter of 2020

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania State Police announced that troopers confiscated $11,046,058 worth of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and other illicit drugs in the first quarter of 2020.

They announced that from January 1 through March 31, state police seized more than 68 pounds of cocaine, with a street value of nearly $1.5 million. State police also removed more than 24 pounds of heroin and fentanyl from Pennsylvania communities.

State police also collected 719 pounds of prescription and other medication as part of its drug take-back program in first quarter of 2020. There are 65 drug take-back boxes at state police stations throughout the commonwealth, providing a safe way to dispose of unused or unwanted medication 24 hours a day, seven days a week.