(WHTM) — Could Hershey’s chocolate Kiss become Pennsylvania’s official candy? A bill that would make it happen is set to face its first hurdle on Wednesday, March 30.

While a lot still needs to be done in order for the bill to become law, the State Senate Government Committee will vote on it. The idea for the Kiss to be the official candy first came from students at the Council Rocks School District in Bucks County.

As previously reported by abc27, the students met with Hershey executives, lobbied lawmakers, and drafted the bill’s language. Students approached State Representative Tom Mehaffie (R-Dauphin) about the idea and he then introduced the legislation.

Lawmakers believe if Senate Bill 1122 becomes law, it will bring more attention to the state and commemorate the company that has had a large influence on the state’s economy and values.

Both Democrats and Republicans are sponsoring the bill.

Hershey’s Kisses were first manufactured in Pennsylvania in 1907, and since then, leaders also note how the candy intersects with other industries in the state, like dairy farmers who supply fresh milk to help create the creamy taste.