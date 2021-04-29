State Senate passes bill aimed at providing new resources for pediatric cancer research

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The state Senate has approved a bill that could provide new resources for pediatric cancer research. It would create a tax credit program that would put millions of dollars toward helping researchers find a cure.

It would give a total of up to $10 million in tax credits annually to qualifying pediatric cancer research institutions. Individual research hospitals could get up to $2.5 million a year.

With this bill, over a decade, up to $100 million could be generated for this cause in the Keystone State.

The bill’s sponsor, state Sen. Scott Martin, says less than 4% of the National Cancer Institute’s research dollars go toward pediatric cancer research, but more children die from cancer than any other disease.

He says many treatments kids are getting were actually designed for adults.

Senate Bill 74 now moves to the House of Representatives for consideration.

“These children, their battle, their families and those angels that have gone before us are a priority to us all,” said Martin. “So I urge my colleagues to once again, stand with these children and the families that battle pediatric cancer and say, ‘enough’s enough.”

This has been an ongoing effort. Three years ago, Martin authored a law that allows Pennsylvanians to donate $5 to pediatric cancer research when renewing documents at the DMV.