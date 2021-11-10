State Senator Jake Corman tests positive for COVID-19

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WHTM) — State Senator Jake Corman tested positive for COVID-19. The Senate President Pro Tempore from Bellefonte says he is fully vaccinated, but in an overabundance of caution has been routinely tested during the pandemic.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

Corman says his symptoms are mild and will continue working from home while he quarantines.

The positive test comes just a day before Corman was expected to hold a large event to launch his gubernatorial campaign. A campaign official now says the event is canceled.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as abc27 learns more information. Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and on the go with the free abc27 Mobile app.