State senator proposes alternative to PennDOT’s bridge tolling plan

(WHTM) — A Pennsylvania senator is proposing an alternative to PennDOT’s plan to toll several bridges within the state.

PennDOT’s plan would toll nine bridges including the 1-83 South Bridge in Harrisburg. Senator Wayne Langerholc (R – Bedford/Cambria/Clearfield counties) says the Drive Save Act would authorize PennDOT to use a federal bond program to both help pay for the bridge repairs and increase fines for traffic safety violations.

“The Drive Smart Act is a better pathway for the keystone state and I know we can find a compromise but before we negotiate, we must end the bridge tolling initiative at this point,” Sen. Langerholc said.

Langerholc’s plan would also use a portion of COVID relief money for PennDOT projects.