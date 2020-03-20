State senator to introduce room, board, fee refund bill for college students impacted by COVID-19

File-This feb. 5, 2019, file photo shows the dome of the Pennsylvania Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa. A bill that would have prohibited abortions because of a prenatal diagnosis of Down syndrome was vetoed Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, by Pennsylvania’s Democratic governor. One day after it passed the Republican-controlled Legislature, Gov. Tom Wolf made good on a promise and rejected the legislation. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — State Sen. Scott Martin (R-Lancaster) looks to introduce a bill requiring all colleges and universities in Pennsylvania closed due to coronavirus to reimburse a portion of unused prepaid fees to students.

Reimbursed fees would include room and board.

Although many schools have announced plans to reimburse students for the unused share for housing and meal plans, Martin believes that every institution should refund a portion of these fees to students.

“For students and families who have already paid for housing, meal plans, and other fees through the end of the semester, this is money they may desperately need right now,” Martin said in a release. “The lives of students and their families have already been turned upside-down as the state and the nation continues to fight this virus. Getting this money back as soon as possible would be a big step toward a return to some sense of normalcy for them.”