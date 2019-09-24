Senators announce inaugural Safe2Say Something week in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The state Senate is designating September 23-29 as Safe2Say Something Week in Pennsylvania.

The Senate unanimously supported the resolution from state Sens. Pat Browne, Vincent Hughes, and Scott Martin.

The resolution is to recognize the Safe2Say Something program and the impact it is having in its early stages to help improve safety in Pennsylvania’s schools.

The program was established as a resource for anonymous threat reporting for unsafe, potentially harmful, dangerous, violent or criminal activities in schools or to individuals.

“Recognizing that students, parents, and teachers are often the first to notice when something is not right or to hear about a potential threat, the Safe2Say Something program was developed to provide those individuals with an anonymous, safe and secure way to report potential threats, erratic behavior, bullying or a number of other safety concerns,” Senator Browne said.

More than 23,000 reports were made between January 14, 2019, and June 30, 2019, many of which regarded bullying, self-harm suicide ideation, and mental health issues, according to the Safe2Say Something inaugural report.

Approximately 864,333 Pennsylvania students have been trained on the threat-reporting program, which is administered by the Office of the Attorney General since it went live earlier this year.

“The Safe2Say Something Program is saving lives and we are proud to have this important resource in Pennsylvania,” Sen. Hughes said. “We have seen a tremendous impact in the early stages of the program, which shows students and school communities have embraced taking an active role in the safety process. I am thankful for the bipartisan support of this important safety mechanism and look forward to working with my colleagues in the legislature to enact more policy initiatives that improve safety in our schools and communities.”

The Safe2Say Something program is modeled after Colorado’s Safe2Tell Program, created in 1999 following the Columbine tragedy. Pennsylvania is now considered a national model with this anonymous tip-line and it has demonstrated in a short time that it serves a vital need in our schools.

The legislature passed a $1 million funding increase to the S2SS operating budget as a part of the 2019-20 budget. The funding helps ensure S2SS has all the necessary resources to help protect schools and communities across the commonwealth.

You can view the full report released by the Attorney General at https://www.safe2saypa.org/.