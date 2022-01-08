State trooper arrested in western Pa.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) has announced that a state trooper was arrested in Cambria County, Pennsylvania during the early morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 8.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

According to the press release, Trooper Scott Myers was involved in an off-duty physical altercation with another man at a residence in Summerhill Township, Cambria County,.

Trooper Myers was charged with Aggravated Assault, Simple Assault, Terroristic Threats, and Harassment.

Charges were filed by the PSP Troop A in Greensburg, Pennsylvania on the afternoon of Jan. 8.

Unsecured bail is set at $30,000.