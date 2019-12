ELKLAND, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania state trooper was flown to a hospital after a shooting in northern Tioga County.

State police said troopers were conducting a welfare check at a home near Elkland, near the New York state line, when someone opened fire and struck one of the troopers.

The trooper’s condition is unknown at this time.

Police did not immediately release additional details.

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.