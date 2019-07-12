State troopers seized over $11M in illegal drugs last quarter

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – State troopers seized more than $11 million worth of heroin, fentanyl, and other illegal drugs during the second quarter of 2019 that ended June 30, Pennsylvania State Police announced Friday.

Troopers confiscated 84 pounds of heroin and nearly 33 pounds of fentanyl, with a combined street value of more than $3.1 million.

Police additionally seized nearly 1,400 pounds of processed marijuana, worth an estimated $4.1 million, and 728 marijuana plants.

Confiscated cocaine totaled nearly 25 pounds, worth more than a half-million dollars, police said.

Drug Total Seized Total Value of Amount Seized Cocaine 24.77 lbs. $539,675 Crack Cocaine 1.58 lbs. $26,329 Heroin 84 lbs. $2,667,614 Fentanyl 32.90 lbs. $526,400 LSD 359 doses $7,180 Marijuana THC – Liquid 87.95 pints $589,265 Marijuana THC – Solid 18.22 lbs. $91,100 Marijuana Plants 728 plants $120,120 Processed Marijuana 1,385.39 lbs. $4,157,700 Methamphetamines 38.37 lbs. $383,700 MDMA – Ecstasy 3.44 lbs. $113,877 MDMA – Pills 2,830 pills $42,450 Other Narcotics 45.38 lbs. $92,076 Other Narcotics (Pills) 82,337 pills $2,058,425

In the first quarter of 2019, state police confiscated over $5.7 million in prohibited drugs, including 22 pounds of heroin and fentanyl.