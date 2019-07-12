State troopers seized over $11M in illegal drugs last quarter

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – State troopers seized more than $11 million worth of heroin, fentanyl, and other illegal drugs during the second quarter of 2019 that ended June 30, Pennsylvania State Police announced Friday.
Troopers confiscated 84 pounds of heroin and nearly 33 pounds of fentanyl, with a combined street value of more than $3.1 million.
Police additionally seized nearly 1,400 pounds of processed marijuana, worth an estimated $4.1 million, and 728 marijuana plants.
Confiscated cocaine totaled nearly 25 pounds, worth more than a half-million dollars, police said.
|Drug
|Total Seized
|Total Value of Amount Seized
|Cocaine
|24.77 lbs.
|$539,675
|Crack Cocaine
|1.58 lbs.
|$26,329
|Heroin
|84 lbs.
|$2,667,614
|Fentanyl
|32.90 lbs.
|$526,400
|LSD
|359 doses
|$7,180
|Marijuana THC – Liquid
|87.95 pints
|$589,265
|Marijuana THC – Solid
|18.22 lbs.
|$91,100
|Marijuana Plants
|728 plants
|$120,120
|Processed Marijuana
|1,385.39 lbs.
|$4,157,700
|Methamphetamines
|38.37 lbs.
|$383,700
|MDMA – Ecstasy
|3.44 lbs.
|$113,877
|MDMA – Pills
|2,830 pills
|$42,450
|Other Narcotics
|45.38 lbs.
|$92,076
|Other Narcotics (Pills)
|82,337 pills
|$2,058,425
In the first quarter of 2019, state police confiscated over $5.7 million in prohibited drugs, including 22 pounds of heroin and fentanyl.