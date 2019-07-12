State troopers seized over $11M in illegal drugs last quarter

Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – State troopers seized more than $11 million worth of heroin, fentanyl, and other illegal drugs during the second quarter of 2019 that ended June 30, Pennsylvania State Police announced Friday.

Troopers confiscated 84 pounds of heroin and nearly 33 pounds of fentanyl, with a combined street value of more than $3.1 million.

Police additionally seized nearly 1,400 pounds of processed marijuana, worth an estimated $4.1 million, and 728 marijuana plants.

Confiscated cocaine totaled nearly 25 pounds, worth more than a half-million dollars, police said.

 DrugTotal SeizedTotal Value of Amount Seized
Cocaine24.77 lbs.$539,675
Crack Cocaine1.58 lbs.$26,329
Heroin84 lbs.$2,667,614
Fentanyl32.90 lbs.$526,400
LSD359 doses$7,180
Marijuana THC – Liquid87.95 pints$589,265
Marijuana THC – Solid18.22 lbs.$91,100
Marijuana Plants728 plants$120,120
Processed Marijuana1,385.39 lbs.$4,157,700
Methamphetamines38.37 lbs.$383,700
MDMA – Ecstasy3.44 lbs.$113,877
MDMA – Pills2,830 pills$42,450
Other Narcotics45.38 lbs.$92,076
Other Narcotics (Pills)82,337 pills$2,058,425

In the first quarter of 2019, state police confiscated over $5.7 million in prohibited drugs, including 22 pounds of heroin and fentanyl.

