State warns of health risks with decorative contact lenses

A woman puts on red contact lenses at a Halloween event in Kawasaki, near Tokyo, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2012.(AP Photo/Itsuo Inouye)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania officials are warning residents that decorative contact lenses often sold for Halloween are dangerous, and it is illegal for retailers to sell them.

Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said decorative contact lenses sold without a prescription can cause serious health issues like blindness, infections or allergic reactions, and can even result in the loss of an eye.

Under federal and state law, contact lenses are medical devices that require a prescription from a licensed physician or optometrist.

Pennsylvania law also requires a prescription for fitting any contact lens. Acting Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar urged people not to buy from retailers who offer contact lenses without a prescription.

Instructions for how to properly obtain decorative contact lenses, as well as information about the severe damage that can result from wearing them, can be found on the FDA’s website.