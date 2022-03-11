(Stacker) – The U.S. population between 2019 and 2020 grew at the lowest rate in 120 years—just .35%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. But low population growth didn’t stop many people from moving, as western and southern states saw influxes in population while California and New York saw the biggest drops.

Stacker compiled a list of states that are sending the most people to Pennsylvania using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. States are ranked by the number of people that moved to Pennsylvania from the state in 2019.

The 2019 National Movers Study found that the states with the most inbound moves were Vermont, Idaho, Oregon, Arizona, and South Carolina. Keep reading to find out which states are sending the most people to Pennsylvania.

#30. Colorado

– Moved from Colorado to Pennsylvania in 2019: 1,631

— 0.6% of new residents that moved from another state

— #35 most common destination from Colorado

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Colorado in 2019: 3,362

— #21 most common destination from Pennsylvania

#29. Louisiana

– Moved from Louisiana to Pennsylvania in 2019: 1,657

— 0.6% of new residents that moved from another state

— #15 most common destination from Louisiana

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Louisiana in 2019: 710

— #39 most common destination from Pennsylvania

#28. Missouri

– Moved from Missouri to Pennsylvania in 2019: 1,760

— 0.7% of new residents that moved from another state

— #20 most common destination from Missouri

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Missouri in 2019: 1,320

— #32 most common destination from Pennsylvania4 / 30Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#27. Maine

– Moved from Maine to Pennsylvania in 2019: 1,787

— 0.7% of new residents that moved from another state

— #7 most common destination from Maine

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Maine in 2019: 1,249

— #34 most common destination from Pennsylvania

#26. Alabama

– Moved from Alabama to Pennsylvania in 2019: 1,898

— 0.7% of new residents that moved from another state

— #14 most common destination from Alabama

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Alabama in 2019: 2,336

— #23 most common destination from Pennsylvania

#25. Michigan

– Moved from Michigan to Pennsylvania in 2019: 1,969

— 0.7% of new residents that moved from another state

— #19 most common destination from Michigan

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Michigan in 2019: 5,074

— #16 most common destination from Pennsylvania

#24. Oklahoma

– Moved from Oklahoma to Pennsylvania in 2019: 1,975

— 0.7% of new residents that moved from another state

— #10 most common destination from Oklahoma

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Oklahoma in 2019: 881

— #37 most common destination from Pennsylvania

#23. Washington, D.C.

– Moved from Washington, D.C. to Pennsylvania in 2019: 1,978

— 0.7% of new residents that moved from another state

— #6 most common destination from Washington, D.C.

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Washington, D.C. in 2019: 1,718

— #26 most common destination from Pennsylvania

#22. Nebraska

– Moved from Nebraska to Pennsylvania in 2019: 2,007

— 0.8% of new residents that moved from another state

— #9 most common destination from Nebraska

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Nebraska in 2019: 157

— #47 most common destination from Pennsylvania

#21. Indiana

– Moved from Indiana to Pennsylvania in 2019: 2,276

— 0.9% of new residents that moved from another state

— #17 most common destination from Indiana

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Indiana in 2019: 5,331

— #15 most common destination from Pennsylvania

#20. Washington

– Moved from Washington to Pennsylvania in 2019: 2,394

— 0.9% of new residents that moved from another state

— #20 most common destination from Washington

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Washington in 2019: 4,833

— #18 most common destination from Pennsylvania

#19. Tennessee

– Moved from Tennessee to Pennsylvania in 2019: 2,564

— 1.0% of new residents that moved from another state

— #19 most common destination from Tennessee

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Tennessee in 2019: 1,833

— #25 most common destination from Pennsylvania

#18. Minnesota

– Moved from Minnesota to Pennsylvania in 2019: 2,708

— 1.0% of new residents that moved from another state

— #11 most common destination from Minnesota

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Minnesota in 2019: 1,349

— #31 most common destination from Pennsylvania

#17. Arizona

– Moved from Arizona to Pennsylvania in 2019: 3,104

— 1.2% of new residents that moved from another state

— #17 most common destination from Arizona

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Arizona in 2019: 4,906

— #17 most common destination from Pennsylvania

#16. West Virginia

– Moved from West Virginia to Pennsylvania in 2019: 3,763

— 1.4% of new residents that moved from another state

— #4 most common destination from West Virginia

– Moved from Pennsylvania to West Virginia in 2019: 5,706

— #14 most common destination from Pennsylvania

#15. Illinois

– Moved from Illinois to Pennsylvania in 2019: 3,996

— 1.5% of new residents that moved from another state

— #23 most common destination from Illinois

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Illinois in 2019: 4,591

— #19 most common destination from Pennsylvania

#14. Massachusetts

– Moved from Massachusetts to Pennsylvania in 2019: 4,551

— 1.7% of new residents that moved from another state

— #12 most common destination from Massachusetts

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Massachusetts in 2019: 6,043

— #13 most common destination from Pennsylvania

#13. South Carolina

– Moved from South Carolina to Pennsylvania in 2019: 4,742

— 1.8% of new residents that moved from another state

— #8 most common destination from South Carolina

– Moved from Pennsylvania to South Carolina in 2019: 7,227

— #12 most common destination from Pennsylvania

#12. Connecticut

– Moved from Connecticut to Pennsylvania in 2019: 4,853

— 1.8% of new residents that moved from another state

— #5 most common destination from Connecticut

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Connecticut in 2019: 3,711

— #20 most common destination from Pennsylvania

#11. Delaware

– Moved from Delaware to Pennsylvania in 2019: 6,387

— 2.4% of new residents that moved from another state

— #1 most common destination from Delaware

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Delaware in 2019: 8,902

— #10 most common destination from Pennsylvania

#10. North Carolina

– Moved from North Carolina to Pennsylvania in 2019: 7,221

— 2.7% of new residents that moved from another state

— #9 most common destination from North Carolina

– Moved from Pennsylvania to North Carolina in 2019: 13,341

— #6 most common destination from Pennsylvania

#9. Georgia

– Moved from Georgia to Pennsylvania in 2019: 7,481

— 2.8% of new residents that moved from another state

— #10 most common destination from Georgia

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Georgia in 2019: 7,726

— #11 most common destination from Pennsylvania

#8. Texas

– Moved from Texas to Pennsylvania in 2019: 11,490

— 4.3% of new residents that moved from another state

— #17 most common destination from Texas

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Texas in 2019: 9,352

— #9 most common destination from Pennsylvania

#7. Virginia

– Moved from Virginia to Pennsylvania in 2019: 12,193

— 4.6% of new residents that moved from another state

— #6 most common destination from Virginia

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Virginia in 2019: 12,284

— #8 most common destination from Pennsylvania

#6. Ohio

– Moved from Ohio to Pennsylvania in 2019: 12,752

— 4.8% of new residents that moved from another state

— #3 most common destination from Ohio

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Ohio in 2019: 16,792

— #4 most common destination from Pennsylvania

#5. California

– Moved from California to Pennsylvania in 2019: 13,048

— 4.9% of new residents that moved from another state

— #15 most common destination from California

– Moved from Pennsylvania to California in 2019: 12,578

— #7 most common destination from Pennsylvania

#4. Florida

– Moved from Florida to Pennsylvania in 2019: 19,629

— 7.3% of new residents that moved from another state

— #7 most common destination from Florida

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Florida in 2019: 34,965

— #1 most common destination from Pennsylvania

#3. Maryland

– Moved from Maryland to Pennsylvania in 2019: 21,659

— 8.1% of new residents that moved from another state

— #2 most common destination from Maryland

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Maryland in 2019: 14,376

— #5 most common destination from Pennsylvania

#2. New Jersey

– Moved from New Jersey to Pennsylvania in 2019: 43,295

— 16.2% of new residents that moved from another state

— #1 most common destination from New Jersey

– Moved from Pennsylvania to New Jersey in 2019: 22,445

— #3 most common destination from Pennsylvania

#1. New York

– Moved from New York to Pennsylvania in 2019: 46,618

— 17.4% of new residents that moved from another state

— #3 most common destination from New York

– Moved from Pennsylvania to New York in 2019: 22,641

— #2 most common destination from Pennsylvania