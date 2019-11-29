Steps to prepare for the cold months ahead

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Health and State Fire Commissioner encourages residents throughout the state to preempt the cold weather ahead.

“We know at this time of the year, we can expect wintry conditions to develop, and these include not just snow but cold temperatures and extremely dangerous wind chills,” said Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine. “Put staying safe and warm at the very top of your to-do list for this winter season. If you must be outdoors, know the signs of frostbite and hypothermia, and cover all exposed skin.”

Hypothermia and frostbite should not be taken lightly. Both are dangerous and potentially fatal conditions that can occur during extremely cold weather.

Signs of hypothermia: an unusual drop in body temperature, include shivering, confusion, memory loss, slurred speech, and drowsiness.

Frostbite causes a loss of feeling and color, most often in the nose, ears, cheeks, chin, fingers or toes, and can permanently damage your body or lead to amputation.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says wet clothing can accelerate a hazardous drop in body temperature. To protect against this and the extreme cold, know how to layer clothing properly.

The CDC says effective layering involves:

Inner Layer : This layer goes against your skin and should hold body heat and not absorb moisture. Choose materials made of wool, silk or polypropylene instead of cotton.

: This layer goes against your skin and should hold body heat and not absorb moisture. Choose materials made of wool, silk or polypropylene instead of cotton. Insulation Layer : This layer retains your body heat to keep you warm. Fabrics that work best include natural fibers like wool or goose down. Synthetic fleece can also be effective. This is often known as a “soft shell.”

: This layer retains your body heat to keep you warm. Fabrics that work best include natural fibers like wool or goose down. Synthetic fleece can also be effective. This is often known as a “soft shell.” Outer Layer: Think of this as your “hard shell.” It protects you from wind, rain, and snow. It should preferably be water and wind-resistant to reduce the loss of body heat.

Residents with low incomes are recommended to check if they qualify for the state’s Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). The program helps some families pay their heating bills. For more information and to apply, visit the Department of Human Services at www.dhs.pa.gov.

“Staying warm during periods of extreme cold can be challenging for many individuals,” State Fire Commissioner Bruce Trego said. “While space heaters are effective at providing supplemental heat, these devices can be hazardous and should be used responsibly.”

According to the National Fire Protection Association, portable and stationary space heaters account for more than 43 percent of U.S. home heating fires and 85 percent of home heating fire deaths.

The Office of State Fire Commissioner recommends the following home heating safety tips: