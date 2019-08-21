Street shooting leaves teen wounded; boy hit by stray bullet

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. (AP) – A shooting in western Pennsylvania has left two youths wounded, including an 8-year-old boy who was struck by a stray bullet.

Allegheny County police say the shooting in McKees Rocks occurred around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

A 17-year-old boy was shot in the arm on Locust Street, and a shot fired in that incident struck the younger boy who was standing outside an apartment complex about two blocks away.

The 8-year-old, who was attending a party at the complex, was grazed in the leg by the stray bullet. He was treated at a hospital and later released.

The 17-year-old was being treated for wounds that are not considered life-threatening.

Authorities have not said what sparked the shooting or released the names of the two youths.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.