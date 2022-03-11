STROUD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Back in July, the Stroud Township Zoning Ordinance delivered a cease and desist order to Dawn Waters, a woman who owns 40 hens and several roosters at her home in the township.

Dawn Waters is the homeowner taking care of more than 40 hens and roosters settled inside two insulated coops. Waters says she rescued a chicken back in early 2020 and that’s when her flock started.





“I brought him home. I thought he was a hen, he turned out to be a rooster. I learned through Facebook and other things that a rooster needs 10 hens,” stated Waters.

In July the Stroud Township Zoning Board delivered a cease-and-desist order to Waters, stating the chickens are in violation of keeping farm animals such as cattle, horses, goats, and pigs, requiring a lot of three acres.

Waters hired an attorney saying she doesn’t believe her birds fall under farm animals.

“Nowhere in any of this does it say anything about chickens, poultry, fowl,” said Waters.

She claims the chickens aren’t pets, but a food source, for her and 12 other families in the neighborhood.

“She just wanted them for food, she wanted to teach the grandkids. My daughter’s learning about them, like the whole neighborhood, just loved them,” said Laura Butler.

According to court documents Eyewitnesses News obtained, the township ordinance states the birds fall outside the definition of both ‘customary household pets and the keeping of farm animals for domestic use on residential lots’.

The notice states that Waters’ chickens break the following ordinance:

A maximum of five customary household pets may be kept

The keeping of farm animals such as cattle, horses, goats and pigs shall require a minimum lot area of three acres plus an additional 1/2 acre of land for each animal more than the first animal

Stables, runways or animal exercise pens shall be located a minimum of 60 feet from property lines or road right-of-way lines

No animal(s) shall be kept in a manner which provides harborage or breeding ground for flies, vermin, or other vectors

No animal(s) shall be kept under conditions that violate the provisions of Pennsylvania law relating to cruelty to animals (found at 18 Pa.C.S.A.)

No animal(s), including customary household pets, shall be kept in such a manner as to cause a violation of the performance standards contained within this chapter

Poisonous animals shall not be kept as pets

Exotic wildlife shall not be kept as pets except as permitted under 58 Pa. Code Chapter 147

Animal carcasses shall be properly disposed of within 24 hours after the animal’s death

After appeals to both the board and a judge were denied, Waters says she found a farm where she can move the chickens.

“I am law-abiding, but this is just wrong,” expressed Waters.

Eyewitness News reached out to stroud township officials Thursday for a statement but was told they could not comment due to pending litigation.