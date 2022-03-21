WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A school bus crash occurred around 3:15 p.m. on Blackman Street in Wilkes-Barre Township.

According to Crestwood Superintendent Rob Mehalick, a school bus driver was transporting 11 students from Holy Redeemer High School to Mountaintop when the driver had a medical emergency.

Students were able to hit the brakes to stop the bus and call 911.

Wilkes-Barre Township Police say they responded to a call of an unresponsive school bus driver suffering a medical emergency when the bus was in drive, which caused the bus to roll backward, striking another vehicle in the 600 block of Blackman Street.

Police say as they arrived, the bus driver was unresponsive and behind helped by bystanders, while two students helped stop the bus from rolling any further by setting the parking brake.

Officials say the school bus driver was transported to the hospital. None of the students were injured and they were released to their families.

Superintendent Mehalick says he commends the bravery and quick thinking of the students.

“There were some very brave young men and women on that bus. This could have been a lot worse but our students really knew what to do, knew how to do it calmly and their actions today really saved an unfortunate situation from being much, much worse,” said Superintendent Robert Mehalick, Crestwood Area School District.

The extent of the school bus driver’s injuries are unknown at this time.