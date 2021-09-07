Study reveals Pennsylvania’s most popular post-game snack spot – and it might surprise you

(WHTM) — As it turns out – it seems Pennsylvanians love a nice pretzel to unwind after a long, competitive sports game.

Auntie Anne’s was selected as Pa.’s “Most Iconic Post Game Spot” according to Thrillist, a New York City-based food website.

A post on Twitter went viral throughout the state after this was discovered, and many people don’t seem to believe it.

What’s the No. 1 spot in your state to grab that grub after the DUB? 🍔



(📸 @thrillist ) pic.twitter.com/BZWeebcFgW — MaxPreps (@MaxPreps) September 3, 2021

Twitter user @d0rk0fy0rk responded to the tweet, saying “No disrespect to @AuntieAnne’s, but not once have I considered going to one after a game,” to which the company responded, saying “maybe you should try it.”

Fast food joints were the most popular selection among states around the country. No company was listed twice in the study.