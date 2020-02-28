Supervised injection site in Philly put on hold amid opposition

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (AP) – Plans to open what could be the nation’s first medically supervised injection site in Philadelphia have been put on hold amid strenuous opposition from a federal prosecutor and residents of the neighborhood where it would have been located.

Mayor Jim Kenney says that Safehouse has agreed to push back its opening date so it can meet with members of the community.

Meanwhile, the owner of the medical complex in south Philadelphia where Safehouse wanted to operate its first injection site abruptly pulled out.

Earlier Thursday, a prosecutor moved to block Safehouse from opening next week.