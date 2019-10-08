Supreme Court rejects former judge’s appeal again

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (WHTM) – The U.S. Supreme Court has again declined to take up the case of former Luzerne County judge Mark Ciavarella, convicted in what prosecutors say of wrongly sending juveniles to a detention center.

This marks the second instance the Supreme Court denied to take the case of the former judge.

Ciavarella was convicted in 2011 of accepting bribes in exchange for ordering kids to a for-profit detention center for a wide range of relatively minor infractions.

Even after having been sentenced to 28 years, he maintains denial of any wrongdoing.

A federal appeals court threw out one honest service mail fraud charge but upheld all other charges as well as the verdict.

In 2014, the Supreme Court denied Ciavarella’s first petition for review while last year, a judge threw out racketeering and money laundering conspiracy convictions.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.