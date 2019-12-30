Suspect charged for slaying 90-year-old man

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a suspect has been charged in the slaying of a 90-year-old man shot and killed outside a Pittsburgh cemetery.

Police in Allegheny County say 27-year-old Anthony Miller of White Oak is charged with homicide, robbery and weapons crimes.

Authorities said 90-year-old Samuel Rende was in a truck at the entrance to Calvary Cemetery when he was shot in the head at about 9:45 a.m. Saturday.

Authorities said they believe the victim was “targeted.”

Court documents don’t list a defense attorney and a listed number for Miller couldn’t be found Sunday.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.