Suspect in officer shooting returned from West Virginia

Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Authorities say a man who police say was handcuffed when he allegedly shot a police officer three times with a gun police didn’t know he had before fleeing to West Virginia is back in western Pennsylvania to face charges.

The Allegheny County sheriff’s office said 22-year-old Koby Lee Francis of McKeesport was brought from Clarksburg, West Virginia by Allegheny County sheriffs on Friday.

Court documents indicate Francis was arraigned on charges including aggravated assault, criminal attempt homicide and a firearms count.

