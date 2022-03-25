CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Detectives in Chester County are looking for a man in connection with a shooting that happened on Feb. 18.
According to a report, 28-year-old, Alan Carter and another group of individuals exchanged gunfire outside the Bongo Club located in South Coatesville Borough, Chester County.
Police are saying anyone coming in contact with Carter should do so with extreme caution.
Carter is wanted on the following charges:
- Possession Of Firearm Prohibited
- Aggravated Assault – Attempts to cause SBI or causes injury with extreme indifference
- Firearms Not To Be Carried W/O License
- Simple Assault
- Recklessly Endangering Another Person
- Poss Instrument Of Crime W/Int
- Propel Missile Into Occ Vehicles
Anyone with information on where Carter might be should contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online by clicking here.