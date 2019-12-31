SUV nearly swallowed by Pennsylvania sinkhole

EASTON, Pa. (WHTM) – A SUV fell into a large sinkhole while traveling on a street in northeastern Pennsylvania on Monday.

Video from a Ring camera shows the ground cracking under the SUV as it approaches a stop sign in Easton. The pavement near the intersection of James and East Kleinhans street collapses, and the vehicle comes to an abrupt stop as it drops into the hole.

“All you hear is this loud scratch and boom, kind of sounded like a garbage can going into the back of a garbage truck,” witness Tanya Rinebold told WFMZ-TV.

The driver escaped without serious injury.

Neighbors told WFMZ they noticed brown water hours before the sinkhole opened. Easton Mayor Sal Panto told the television station a water main break is to blame.

Crews eventually removed the SUV and worked for hours to fill in the hole.

—

Video and information from WFMZ-TV; https://www.wfmz.com/