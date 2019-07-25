Task force partnership working to end gun violence

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A new partnership is being announced at the state Capitol on Thursday. Pennsylvania State Police is announcing its decision to join Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s new Track + Trace initiative.

The initiative of the task force is to lower gun violence and save lives.

Now is the perfect time for the initiative. According to the task force, violence surges during the summer months. The goal is getting illegal guns out of neighborhoods.

Police plan to do this by identifying the heart of the problem: the gun’s original seller. Police made a database and will enter the serial number of every gun used in a crime.

When Shapiro announced the plan for the task force two weeks ago, he said from shootings in cities and towns to suicide, gun violence kills an average of 1,500 Pennsylvanians each year. He’s hoping this task force and the new partnership will lower those numbers.

The press conference is taking place on the steps of the state Capitol at 2 p.m. Thursday.