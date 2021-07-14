Tax on packages may soon be a part of Pennsylvanian’s deliveries; funds to help repair highways

(WHTM) — Delivery companies offer free shipping, but a plan is in the works that would require all Pennsylvanians to pay a tax on those packages.

A commission within PennDOT is proposing a $0.25 tax on every package delivered in Pennsylvania. The money would fund repairs to state highways. Opponents say Pennsylvanians are taxed enough already.

Supporters, however, say every dollar is needed to repair infrastructure.

“Our gas tax in Pennsylvania, which is among the highest in the nation, is less viable every year to the tune of about $100 million because of electric vehicles because of better gas mileage,” Rep. Lou Schmitt (R – Blair County), said.

At least 500 million packages are shipped to Pennsylvania every year. A $0.25 tax on each one would generate $125 million annually. The plan will be presented to Governor Wolf next month.