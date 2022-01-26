Tax Time: How child tax credits, stimulus checks could impact Pennsylvanians’ returns

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Midstate enrolled tax agent says this year the biggest critical piece in filing your taxes is making sure if you received the advanced child tax credit or the third economic stimulus payment.

If not, you’ll see that in your return.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

However, Landon Roe, Enrolled Agent, tells abc27 without written confirmation if you did or didn’t, it will create severe delays within the IRS, which is already dealing with a worker shortage.

Both documents are sent out by the IRS, so Roe said wait until you get them to file your taxes.

He recommends aiming to file in mid-February, so you can avoid the possibility of having to re do the process. “What I’ve seen is people rush to file and as soon as they hit that e-file button, they get a document the next day,” Roe said.

He says a crucial investment especially this year is is to hire an enrolled agent who can properly file for your specific needs, like flipping homes or cryptocurrency.

Roe says to also watch out for this: If you pay an independent tax agent to do your taxes but they are signed as “self prepared,” he said “If your tax return says self prepared and you paid somebody to do your tax return that means that they used a software like Turbo Tax or H&R Block at home.”

So to save money and time, do the research.