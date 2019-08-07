Teacher shot, killed by police in Pittsburgh suburb

GLENSHAW, Pa. (AP) – Police in a Pittsburgh suburb shot and killed a teacher who they say pointed a gun at them outside his home.

Allegheny County Police say Shaler Township officers responded to a report about a man behaving erratically on Tuesday afternoon. His wife was outside and told officers the man had access to firearms.

Police say 49-year-old Donald Babbit came out of the home and ignored commands as he advanced while pointing the handgun at them. Three officers opened fire. Babbit was wounded and taken to a hospital, where he died.

Babbit was a teacher in the Penn Hills School District. The district said in a message he had “the distinct reputation among students, families and colleagues as being an exceptional teacher. He will be missed.”

Counselors are available.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.