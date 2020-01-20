Teachers union to sue school district over asbestos handling

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – The union representing public school teachers in Philadelphia has announced a lawsuit against the school district over its handling of asbestos contamination in schools.

The Philadelphia Federation of Teachers suit announced Monday comes after the School District of Philadelphia was forced to close a north Philadelphia elementary school for a second time Friday after tests showed elevated levels of asbestos.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that school district leaders had assured teachers a day earlier that McClure Elementary School was safe to enter.

The district vowed to “stay 100 percent focused on our efforts to improve environmental conditions in schools.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.