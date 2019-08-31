Teen imprisoned for extorting photos of underage girls

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (WHTM) – A 19-year-old teen is accused of extorting nude photos and money from underage girls.

Charles Cummings was arrested after he was trying to extort more photos from a girl while she was in midst of police were interviewing her.

Police say they immediately went to the home of Cummings and took him into custody on Friday.

Bethlehem Police Chief Mark DiLuzio told the Morning Call that there may be up to 300 other victims, throughout the country.

Bethlehem police told LehighValleyLive.com that the victims are a 14-year-old girl from Michigan and a 17-year-old girl from Pennsylvania.

He threatened to send nude pictures to the girl’s’ friends and families unless they paid him and sent him more photos.

Cummings was arraigned Friday on a number of offenses related to the extortion of underage girls and was sent to Northampton County Prison.

No attorney is listed in court records.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.