Teen shot while playing with gun dies

PITTSBURGH (AP) – A teenager has died after he was shot apparently by accident inside a home in Pittsburgh.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Officer says 16-year-old Alexander Alman died Monday at a hospital.

Family members tell WPXI-TV Alman and another boy were playing with a gun when he was shot in the face on Sunday afternoon.

Police are questioning the other teen.

