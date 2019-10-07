Teenage girl pleads to murder of friend’s grandfather

Pennsylvania

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
court_gavel_582921

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) – A teenage girl has pleaded guilty to third-degree murder in the death of her friend’s grandfather earlier this year in northeastern Pennsylvania.

Sixteen-year-old Mercedes Hall entered the plea Monday in an agreement with prosecutors that calls for a six- to 12-year sentence and requires her to testify against her three co-defendants.

Authorities in Luzerne County say 71-year-old Joseph Monka was beaten and stabbed 43 times in April before $30,000 was stolen from a basement safe in Edwardsville.

Defense attorney Larry Kansky said Hall “feels very sorry” for the victim’s “horrific death” and apologizes to his family and friends.

Monka’s 17-year-old granddaughter, who was living with him, was also charged but is seeking to have her case moved to juvenile court. Her 19-year-old boyfriend and a 20-year-old man are awaiting trial.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss