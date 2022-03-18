PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — How much did you catch in the news this week? Test your news knowledge in this quiz!

With the exception of its Ticketing Services, parking booths, and roaming food and beverage carts, Hersheypark shared that it will no longer be accepting a certain type of payment when it reopens this spring. Which type of payment is that?

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

John Burkhart, the former Officer in Charge of the Lancaster County Drug Task Force, has been charged with stealing more than $200,000 from what/whom between 2015 and 2020? Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said of the incident, “These funds should have been used to help law enforcement in Lancaster County battle the opioid epidemic. Instead, this money went into John Burkhart’s pocket.”

A pileup on Route 581 in Cumberland County last Saturday involved 73 vehicles, 43 of which were damaged. One of the motorists involved in the pileup said the main thing that caused the series of accidents “came out of nowhere.” So what was it that caused the pileup?

Using 2019 census data, Stacker compiled a list of the Pennsylvania counties with the most residents who were born in the counties in which they lived. Which Midstate county did Stacker find has the most “born-and-bred” residents?

Pennsylvania had 5,065 new COVID-19 cases between Friday, March 11, and Thursday, March 17, according to the state’s Department of Health. The state’s percent positivity for the week of March 11 to March 17 was 3%. Is that higher or lower than the previous week’s percent positivity?

Answer these questions in the quiz above to see how much you caught in Pennsylvania news this week.