Thanksgiving travel tips to avoid traffic congestion

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The busiest travel time of the year is here.

Wednesday and Sunday are expected to be the most congested days on the roadway this holiday, according to PennDOT, which has a tool that can predict where and when you should hit the road.

The “historic holiday traffic” page on 511PA.com has tabs for different parts of the state that you can click on to see how good or bad the traffic was, years prior.

“You can take a look at this and say, I want to leave at 5 a.m. on Wednesday, what is it historically like trying to get out of this area?” said Fritzi Schreffler, PennDOT safety press officer.

One of the areas you may want to avoid is the 78/81 split in Lebanon County. If you are traveling that way, PennDOT advises taking 22 instead, with less anticipated congestion.

“We do not have active construction projects going on during this time,” Schreffler said.

“It’s nice that they’ve got 283 open again, so not as much traffic down there. I heard they had 322 open the other day, the sinkhole out on 422,” former truck driver Dallas Kirk said.

Exit 67A on I-81 South for Cameron Street, which was closed since the summer, is now back open as well. Messages will be posted to alert drivers about potential delays. There will also be an increased police presence.

“State police reported 5 DUI arrests an hour over the holiday period,” Schreffler said.

The best day to travel for the holiday is actually the holiday itself. According to PennDOT, if you’re traveling to Philadelphia, you’ll see the most traffic on Black Friday around the major shopping areas.