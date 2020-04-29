The day-to-day of the Pennsylvania First Lady during quarantine

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania’s First Lady, Frances Wolf, shared what she and Gov. Tom Wolf is doing during the stay at home order. Mrs. Wolf shared how she misses seeing her grandchild born earlier this year.

She and Governor Wolf spent a week with the newborn before COVID 19 hit and haven’t been able to hold the baby since.

Mrs. Wolf says she has spent time making masks. She wore one of her handmade creations, she found the pattern for in a newspaper, when abc27 interviewed her via Zoom.

Both Mrs. Wolf and abc27 Anchor Valerie Pritchett wore a mask during the interview since staff and coworkers were present.

Mrs. Wolf said she is also passing the time by painting, reading cleaning, and baking. She says here and her husband are financially supporting food security programs, although she misses the human component of volunteering.

“To be there to help. I think is important if not more important, So I look forward to holding our hands together and helping,” she said.

Mrs.Wolf said she mourns the victims of COVID 19. She thanks those on the frontline fighting the virus and urges Pennsylvanians to be hopeful.

“This isn’t going to be for always. We will be okay when we get on the other side,” she said.

Mrs. Wolf also said during this time, we are seeing just how important our family and friends are to us.