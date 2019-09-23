Man arrested in overdose deaths of 3 at party

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Police say a man has been arrested on suspicion of providing a white powdery substance tainted with fentanyl at an after-party in Pittsburgh, leading to the death of three men.

Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesman Chris Togneri says Peter Rene Sanchez Montalvo was arrested Monday on federal charges of distributing a controlled substance resulting in death and serious bodily injury.

Authorities say Montalvo goes by the name Carlos. No information on an attorney for him was available.

Togneri says he had been at a bar earlier and invited some patrons to an after-party at an apartment where he’d been staying.

Federal prosecutors say the partygoers believed the white substance was cocaine. The medical examiner’s office has initially determined it contained the powerful opioid fentanyl.

It’s unclear who alerted emergency authorities, who arrived at the building to find several people dead or in need of medical help.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.