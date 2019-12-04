Third body identified in Berks County garage fire

DOUGLASSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – State police identified the body of the third victim they found dead following a garage fire at an eastern Pennsylvania home.

Police in Berks County say three bodies were found after crews were dispatched to the Union Township address shortly before 5:30 p.m. November 23.

The deceased were identified as 60-year-old Ira Reed Jr., 63-year-old Joanne Deluca. Police identified the third victim December 4, as 40-year-old Adam DeLuca.

Through the investigation, Joanne Deluca and Ira Reed were both killed in their residence at 931 Chestnut Street. Both were pronounced by the Berks County Coroner’s office November 23. They died from blunt force trauma from a hammer.

The investigation found that Adam DeLuca went into the nearby detached garage he used a flammable substance to ignite themselves.