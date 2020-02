DUNCANNON, Pa. (WHTM) – The markings on one little puppy’s ears make him look part Rottie, according to Homeward Bound Animal Rescue.

The dog has a colorful personality and likes to play with other dogs, cats, and kids. His mother Leah is believed to be a Shepherd mix. He is 10 weeks old and can be found in Duncannon. The pup will likely reach 50 pounds when he is fully grown.

For more information about adopting, you can contact his foster mom directly at Stoesz@ptd.net.