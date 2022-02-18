THON Weekend 2022: 700+ students ready to dance for a cure

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — After months of collecting donations and hours of practicing their dance moves, students at Penn State are just hours away from THON 2022. The student-run event is celebrating 50 years of dancing to support the lives of children and families impacted by childhood cancer.

Over 700 students, will jump up on their feet at 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 18, at the Bryce Jordan Center and participate in a 46-hour dance marathon.

Volunteers and Four Diamonds families will join them in the Center for other events throughout the weekend including guest speakers, a kids fashion/talent show, athlete hour & pep rally, and recognition of Four Diamonds families.

On Sunday, Feb. 20, dancers will take a seat at 4 p.m. before the Executive Committee reveals the fundraising total for 2022. The sole beneficiary of THON is Four Diamonds at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital. Since the start, THON has donated more than $190 million.

abc27’s Allie Berube will be at the event speaking with Midstate-natives who are dancing, volunteering and giving back. Plus, what does 2022’s THON look like compared to the past two years?

To watch the THON livestream, click here. To learn more about THON, click here.