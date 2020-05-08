Three Driver License Centers in yellow-phase counties begin limited services

ERIE, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT announced three Driver License Centers in yellow phase counties will reopen for limited services, adhering to restrictions on work and social interaction set by Governor Wolf and the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

“PennDOT’s driver and photo license centers are some of Pennsylvania government’s highest public touchpoints, and it was critical that these locations close in accordance with Governor Wolf’s stay-at-home order, for the safety of our staff and customers,” said Acting PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. “We are pleased to begin reopening these locations, with safety protocols in place.”

The following driver license centers will reopen with limited services:

Erie Driver and Photo License Center, 7200 Peach Street, Suite 480, Erie;

Selinsgrove Driver and Photo License Center, 1015 Route 522, Selinsgrove; and

Williamsport Driver and Photo License Center, 1782 East Third Street, Williamsport.

Hours of operation at all these Driver License Centers will be Tuesday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday between 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. will be designated times for customers 60 years or older.

PennDOT says additional Driver License and Photo License Centers will reopen in yellow phase counties in the next few days. As the centers open, they will offer limited services.

Customers can continue to complete various transactions and access multiple resources online at dmv.pa.gov. Driver and vehicle online services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and include driver’s license, photo ID and vehicle registration renewals; driver-history services; changes of address; driver license and vehicle registration restoration letters; ability to pay driver license or vehicle insurance restoration fee; and driver license and photo ID duplicates. There are no additional fees for using online services.