WYALUSING, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Three fatalities have been reported by officials after a motor vehicle crash in Bradford County.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash that had forced the closure of both lanes of Route 6 between Route 706 and Route 409 in Wyalusing and Wyalusing Township. The road has since reopened.

A detour using Route 706 (Church Street/Taylor Avenue) and Route 409 was in place which caused travel delays.

Road conditions can be check on the 511 website.