Three Midstate counties receive funding for urban agriculture projects

MIDSTATE, Pa. (WHTM) — Twenty-three projects across the Commonwealth will receive funding through the Pennsylvania Farm Bill’s Urban Agriculture Infrastructure Grant Program. Dauphin, Lancaster and York counties will receive funding for projects that include greenhouses, raises beds, solar equipment and other tools to help feed and build communities.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

“These grant funds directly address food system gaps, encourage community collaboration, and create opportunities for people to become social entrepreneurs,” Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said. “And, most importantly, these funds address food system injustices by increasing agricultural awareness and improving local food access.”

In Dauphin County, the Camp Curtain YMCA will receive $2,500 to install a solar panel and a new water tank to collect the rainwater to nourish a garden.

Lancaster County will receive $23,016 for the Discerning Eye Community Agriculture. The funds will be used for construction of two urban gardens in the county, community support agriculture, a commissary and kitchen equipment, and the implantation of a Pay-What-You-Can farmer’s market.

Plus, York Fresh Food Farms will receive $21,850 to improve urban farm production, a shed to store tools and supplies, and parking lot improvements.

To see a full list of approved projects receiving funding in Pennsylvania, click here. To learn more about the PA Farm Bill, click here.